Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

