Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 682 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $244.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

