Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 44 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

