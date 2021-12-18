Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of Park National stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

