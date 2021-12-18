Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,568,757. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.