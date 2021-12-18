Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 214 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.