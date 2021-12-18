Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.