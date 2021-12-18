Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of PetIQ worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $201,000.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

