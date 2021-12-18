Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.33 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.