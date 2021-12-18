Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NS opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

