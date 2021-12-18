Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

