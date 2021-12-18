Pantheon Resources’ (PANR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.03) on Friday. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market cap of £541.65 million and a P/E ratio of -29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

