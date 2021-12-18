Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of analysts have commented on PANDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

