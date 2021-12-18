Pallapay (PALLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $14.26 million and $329,232.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.82 or 0.08367368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00077532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,002.36 or 0.99950235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 475,521,760 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

