Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 231.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

