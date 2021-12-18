Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

