Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.47 and its 200 day moving average is $353.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

