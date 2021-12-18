Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

