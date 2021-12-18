Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.35. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

