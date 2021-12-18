Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 42,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,512,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,022 shares of company stock worth $1,339,203.

Get Ouster alerts:

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.