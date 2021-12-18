Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,240. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

