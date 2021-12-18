Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orthofix Medical and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99% IRadimed 15.77% 9.44% 8.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.46 $2.52 million ($0.77) -39.00 IRadimed $31.72 million 17.37 $1.37 million $0.48 93.02

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given IRadimed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

IRadimed beats Orthofix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

