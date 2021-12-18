Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Up 3%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)’s share price was up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Origin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

