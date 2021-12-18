Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.