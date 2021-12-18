OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

