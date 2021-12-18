Oppenheimer Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $136.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $100.26 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

