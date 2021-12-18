Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,505 shares during the quarter. Centerra Gold comprises 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.