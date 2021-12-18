Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 3.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

