Oppenheimer & Close LLC Buys 37,855 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

