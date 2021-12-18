OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OPGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OPGN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

