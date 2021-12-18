ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $62.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

