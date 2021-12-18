Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

