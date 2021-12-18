Olyseum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $52,215.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,714,703 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

