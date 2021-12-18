Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires $93,300.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

