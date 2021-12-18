Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires $93,300.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
