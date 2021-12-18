OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

OCI stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. OCI has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

