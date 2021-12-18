Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Tops $88.52 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $915.84 million and approximately $88.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

