Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.81. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1,791 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after buying an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

