NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

