Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NVG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 146,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,657. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.