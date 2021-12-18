Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 59,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,988,942 shares.The stock last traded at $85.48 and had previously closed at $81.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Novartis by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

