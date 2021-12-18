Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

