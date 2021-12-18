Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

