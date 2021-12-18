Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Sells $57,165.46 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

