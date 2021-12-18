North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.69.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

