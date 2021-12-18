Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 544.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $$37.67 during midday trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
