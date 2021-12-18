Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 544.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $$37.67 during midday trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

