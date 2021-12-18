nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

