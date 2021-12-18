Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSANY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NSANY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

