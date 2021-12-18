Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in November

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.
NCRBF stock remained flat at $$39.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $40.11.
About Nippon Carbon
