Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in November

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

NCRBF stock remained flat at $$39.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $40.11.

Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

