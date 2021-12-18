Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,000,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

