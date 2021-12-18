NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

